Rolls-Royce Sweptail: A luxury not for sale

Touted to be one of the most expensive cars in the world, Rolls-Royce has managed to bring together the world of luxurious automotive and super-yatchs. Built specially for a customer who Rolls-Royce describes as, “a connoisseur and collector of distinctive, one-off items,” the two-seater modern coach-built car is called Sweptail.

The Sweptail is an extension of the luxurious brand’s previous offering, 103EX and is inspired from the company’s old coachbuilds from the early 1900s. The front profile of Sweptail is similar to the Rolls-Royce Pantheon, wherein the center grille is made of solid aluminium brushed with mirror finish. The iconic, ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ also glows over the bonnet, giving it a classic Rolls-Royce feel.

But it’s the rear that takes everyone by surprise. The silhouette of the sides slope down making it look like a race-yacht. The roof-lines that runs through the center line of the car end in a way that resembles a ‘bullet-tip’ and includes the centre brake light and sweeping lower bumper area.

The car has a 6.6-litre V12 engine, and the body spans to over six metres. The highlight feature of Sweptail, however, is the large panoramic glass roof that allows natural light to peep into the cabin, adding to the grandeur of the luxurious car.

Just like the exterior, the interior of the cabin is also a sight to behold. The seats made of ‘Moccasin and Dark Spice’ leather upholster and a hand-stitched steering wheel welcome the guests inside the car. The interior is a mix of elements made from Macassar Ebony and Paldao veneers. Rolls-Royce also claims that Sweptail has the ‘cleanest dashboard to date.’ While the car can only seat two passengers, there are discreet spots where small pieces of luggage can be placed.

While the company has not divulged any price details about this ‘one-piece exclusive car’, reports peg it at about $12.8 million (approx Rs 84 crore), making it the costliest car in the world.

