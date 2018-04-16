New Toyota Yaris ticks all the right boxes

Newly launched Toyota Yaris displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. (AP File Photo/Altaf Qadri) Newly launched Toyota Yaris displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. (AP File Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Making its debut in India almost two decades after it was launched in Europe in 1999, Toyota Yaris is set to hot up the already competitive B category sedan segment. While a lot will depend on Toyota’s pricing strategy, which it will announce this week, it is expected to come with starting price tag of around Rs 10 lakh.

Loaded with safety features, the car boasts of 7 SRS airbags across all the four variants along with ABS, EBD, BA (anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist). Targeting the growing number of women car owners, Toyota is offering its automatic variant – 7-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT)— across all four grades – J,G, V and VX.

Powered with a 1,496 cc engine, the car is available with six-speed manual and 7-speed super CVT-I transmission. While the car delivers a maximum power of 107PS@6000 rpm, it delivers a maximum torque of 140 (NM) @4200 rpm. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 17. 1 Kmpl for the manual transmission and 17.8 kmpl for the automatic one. The six-speed manual transmission version is the one that provides a sportier ride. The CVT suffers from its infamous rubber band effect, is noisy and can be frustrating on the highway but will appeal to those looking for ease in city traffic.

The highlight of the car is its ride quality. Toyota claims it has tuned the suspension set up significantly over the one on offer in Europe to cater to the demands of the Indian road and it shows. It handles bad roads with ease. Also, it would not be far fetched to say Yaris has the best brakes in the segment even rivaling some European cars. In a nutshell, Yaris is a balanced car that looks to tick all the boxes.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App