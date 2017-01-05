New 2017 Suzuki Swift Price, Features & Images: All you need to know

The 2017 Suzuki Swift has a new exterior and an all-new interior among other features. The 2017 Suzuki Swift has a new exterior and an all-new interior among other features.

Suzuki is expected to roll out the third generation of Swift sometime by the middle this year. The details of the models were shared on December 27, 2016 in Japan, where the price of variants will range from 1.34 million Yen (INR 7.78 lakh) to 1.84 million Yen (INR 10.69 lakh). The car was rolled out for sale on the company’s home turf on Wednesday. The 2017 Suzuki Swift has a new exterior and an all-new interior among other features. Here’s a list of everything that has changed:

Design

Based on Baleno’s lightweight platform, the 2017 Suzuki has shed 100 kg over the present model. The exterior has a new hexagonal grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), LED tail lamps, ORVM’s indicator and fog lamps. The hatchback featuresblackened-out A and B pillars for a floating roof effect and 16-inch alloy wheels. Placement of the rear door handles, which are now on the C-pillar, is a key design change.

Engine

The new Japanese spec model has two engine options – 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine and 1.2 litre DUALJET petrol motor, based on the new ‘HEARTEC’ platform with SHVS technology. The 1.2 litre petrol motor produces 89 hp of power and 120 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual and CVT transmission. The RSt variant receives the 1.0 litre Boosterjet engine, which delivers 100hp of power and 150 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with a 2WD configuration. The India-bound Swift is expected to get the existing 1.2 litre K-Series petrol motor and 1.3 litre DDiS motor mated to a 5-speed manual a CVT transmission. However, a limited edition model, Swift RSt, might be launched in the country.

Interior

With features like a new touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control and instrument cluster with MID screen, the Japanese model has received major upgrades. These features are expected to be launched in the India-spec version too. Although, the availability might differ from one variant to the other.

Safety

The Japanese-spec model gets features such as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking camera and rear seat belt pretensioner. In addition to that, there is a new safety feature Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), a collision mitigating system and an Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) system, which automatically adjusts the speed of the car to maintain the safe distance. Dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD can be expected to be standard across the model range in India, with higher versions offering additional safety features.

Price

Suzuki launched the new Swift between a price of 1.34 million Yen (INR 7.78 lakh) to 1.84 million Yen (INR 10.69 lakh) in Japan. It is expected that the new Swift when launched in India, might be priced at a premium of around Rs 35,000 over the present model, pushing the starting price to about Rs 5.10 lakh, ex-showroom. When launched in India, the 2017 Swift will compete with the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 in its segment. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has already made its mark in the Indian car segment in almost all aspects.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd