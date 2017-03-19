Maruti, Tata Motors, Renault gain PV market share in April-February

Market leader MSI increased its share to 47.6 per cent, selling 13,15,946 units during the period. Market leader MSI increased its share to 47.6 per cent, selling 13,15,946 units during the period.

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors and Renault are the only auto makers among the top seven players in the Indian passenger vehicles segment to have gained market share in 11 months of the current fiscal. Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda Cars India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, all have witnessed fall in market share during the period. According to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the domestic passenger vehicles segment (PV) grew by 9.16 per cent to 27,64,206 units in April-February as against 25,32,288 units in the year-ago period.

Market leader MSI increased its share to 47.6 per cent, selling 13,15,946 units during the period. It had a market share of 46.85 per cent with 11,86,456 units in the same period last fiscal. The number two player, HMI saw its market share drop to 16.82 per cent with 4,64,948 units in the ongoing fiscal. It had a market share of 17.49 per cent in the year-ago period, having sold 4,43,123 units. Homegrown M&M sold 2,10,776 units in the April-February period of 2016-17, a market share of 7.62 per cent, lower than 8.27 per cent a year ago when it sold 2,09,422 units.

As per SIAM data, Tata Motors increased its market share marginally to 5.6 during the period under review selling 1,55,411 units. Its market share in the same period last fiscal was 5.45 per cent and it sold 1,38,152 units. Honda Cars also witnessed a marginal decline in market share to 5 per cent, selling 1,38,363 units. Its market share in the year-ago period was 6.89 per cent with 1,74,630 units sold. Toyota Kirloskar saw a marginal decline in market share 4.68 per cent with 1,29,568 units in the April-February period this fiscal. The company’s market share was at 4.77 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal with 1,20,857 units.

The biggest gainer is Renault India, which has more than doubled its market share to 4.44 per cent riding on its Kwid entry level hatchback. It sold 1,22,935 units in the period. The company had a market share of 2.34 per cent in the same period last fiscal selling 59,308 units.

