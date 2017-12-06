Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Audi offer massive discounts in December

Tata Motors is offering the option to drive home a car at Re 1 with 100 financing. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Audi are also offering year end discounts and benefits on select models from Rs 45,000-Rs 8.85 lakh. (Source: Twitter/@TataMotors) Tata Motors is offering the option to drive home a car at Re 1 with 100 financing. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Audi are also offering year end discounts and benefits on select models from Rs 45,000-Rs 8.85 lakh. (Source: Twitter/@TataMotors)

In a bid to clear inventories and boost sales, auto dealers have started rolling out the traditional December discounts and other lucrative offers including cash discounts and exchange bonus on selected vehicles that will save you anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 8.85 lakh depending on the choice of vehicle. One offer even allows you to drive home a car with a down payment of Re 1 and 100 per cent financing.

Discounts are currently being offered on some models by car makers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen, and Audi. The inventories that dealers usually pile up by end of the year are likely to have been affected by government’s decisions like ban on the sale of BS-III compliant vehicles, hike in cess under GST on certain vehicles, and the recent move to push the less polluting BS-VI fuel. All the factors could potentially increase bloat the surplus stock which means more discounts and offers for the customer.

Usually surplus stocks pile up by December as customers wait for newer models that are released in the new year as well as the fact that the December purchase’s resale value is also hit in mid-term.

Dealers in different parts of the country could be offering varied offers. Following are the discounts offered by car companies till end of this year.

Tata Motors

Tata’s premium SUV Hexa is available with benefits up to Rs 78,000. (Photo: Tata Motors) Tata’s premium SUV Hexa is available with benefits up to Rs 78,000. (Photo: Tata Motors)

This December you can drive home a Tata Motors car at just Re 1. This unbelievable offer is valid till December 31. Tata Motors, in a bid to boost sales, has tied up with various financiers and banks to offer 100 financing for its cars to customers.

The Indian car maker has launched its Mega Offer Max Celebration sales under which its the hatchback Tiago is being offered at a discount of Rs 26,000 and the styleback Tigor at a price of Rs 32,000. The company’s premium SUV Hexa is offered with discounts up to Rs 78,000 while the highest discount on offer is available on the Safari Storme–Rs 1 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki

Benefits up to Rs 70,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol variant and up to Rs 85,000 on the diesel variant are up for grabs. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki) Benefits up to Rs 70,000 on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol variant and up to Rs 85,000 on the diesel variant are up for grabs. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

The leading players in India’s auto market, Maruti Suzuki is offering lucrative discounts across all segments in its roster. Discounts and benefits are available on hatchbacks like Alto, WagonR, Celerio and Swift, as well as on premium hatchback Ignis, sedan Ciaz and the multi purpose vehicle (MPV) Ertiga.

The company is offering several variants of the popular Alto including the one with automatic transmission (AMT variant). Discount benefits are available up to between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000. Benefits on the AMT variant with CNG are Rs 55,000. The flagship Ciaz is also is being offered with lucrative discounts. Benefits up to Rs 70,000 on the Ciaz petrol variant and up to R 85,000 on the diesel variant are up for grabs. The recently launched Ignis is being offered with Rs 40,000 benefits.

As a treat to its customers, the company has also announced a countrywide ‘Winter Car Care Camp’ that will begin on Thursday and will end on December 17. The offer can be availed at all authorised service centres of Maruti Suzuki wherein the company will provide free car check up. Customers will be able to redeem loyalty vouchers at these camps to avail discount on labour charge and selected parts.

Hyundai

Benefits on the small hatchback Eon are up to Rs 55,000. The same are being offered on i20’s Elite and Activ trims. (In picture: Hyundai Elite i20/photo by Hyundai). Benefits on the small hatchback Eon are up to Rs 55,000. The same are being offered on i20’s Elite and Activ trims. (In picture: Hyundai Elite i20/photo by Hyundai).

Dealers of Korean car manufacturer Hyundai have started offering discounts on the Eon, i10, i20, Elantra, Xcent, and Tucson. Benefits on the small hatchback Eon are up to Rs 55,000. The same are being offered on i20’s Elite and Activ trims.

The Grand i10 is the one with the highest discount benefit. The petrol version is offered at a waiver of up to Rs 75,000 while the diesel variant is offering benefits up to Rs 90,000. Benefits on the Xcent are up to Rs 45,000.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Polo Exquisite Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen) Volkswagen Polo Exquisite Edition. (Photo: Volkswagen)

The German car manufacturer is offering huge benefits up to Rs 1.1 lakh on the Vento, its premium sedan. The hatchback Polo, one of the most popular models of Volkswagen in India, is available with benefits up to Rs 60,000.

Audi

Audi Q3 (Picture for representation/Photo by Audi) Audi Q3 (Picture for representation/Photo by Audi)

Luxury car manufacturers Audi have dropped prices on the A3, A5 and A6 sedans as well as the premium SUV Q3. The drop in prices range between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh. The company had also launched the Audi Rush scheme recently. Under this scheme, buyers can avail an EMI holiday till 2019–in simple terms, no need to pay EMIs till 2019.

