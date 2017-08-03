Maruti Suzuki launches Ignis Aplha with AGS technology: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has announced the introduction of Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology in the Alpha variant of Ignis. The technology also commonly known as Automated Manual Transmission has been introduced in both petrol and diesel variants of the urban compact vehicle.

While the Ignis Alpha AGS petrol variant is priced at Rs 7.01 lakh, the diesel variant is available at Rs 8.08 lakh, ex showroom, pan India. This newly launched variant is also the latest model to have a two-pedal technology in its portfolio that makes it a handy vehicle in urban road conditions as well as a fuel efficient model. The Ignis launched earlier this year has seen decent sales till now.

“Our premium urban compact vehicle IGNIS has been created for millennials, a none of a kind brand in the Indian market. Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) on the IGNIS, so far offered in the Delta and Zeta trims, has been widely appreciated by customers and accounts for 27 per cent of IGNIS sales. We are now offering AGS in the top trim as well – IGNIS Alpha. We expect this to strengthen brand IGNIS and enhance the popularity of AGS amongst millennials.” R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Apart from the regular features like dual airbags, anti-lock breaks with electronic break force distribution, the Ignis also comes with ISOFIX Anchorage and a child restrain system. The top-model variant gets 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 81.8 hp of power and 112 Nm of torque. The diesel variant includes 1.3-litre engine that gives 74 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque. Pedestrian safety, side impact and off-set crash regulations are well looked after.

