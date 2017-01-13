Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched in India at Rs 4.59 lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched its premium hatchback Ignis. Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched its premium hatchback Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) launched its much awaited premium hatchback Ignis on Friday starting from Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has targeted the car at millenials, adding that it is critical that the company was “alive to the present and ready for the future,” retaining the positives from the past. At the launch today, Maruti Suzuki india Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said they are aware that customers’ life and priorities are fast evolving. “If we have to keep pace, we must demolish traditional categories and think afresh. Just like the customer is thinking,” said Ayukawa.

The petrol version will carry a 1.2 litre engine and priced between Rs 4.59 lakh and Rs 6.69 lakh, while the diesel variant will be powered by a 1.3 litre engine and the price ranges from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). It comes in four variants – Alpha, Delta, Zeta and Sigma. While the petrol engine churns out 83 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm, the diesel engine cranks out 75 hp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm. The hatchback is built on a new generation rigid platform that the company says gives more stability. One great feature of the Ignis is that it will be a lighter car given the fact that it is underpinned by the same platform that is seen on the Baleno. For the Ignis, the company says it has invested over Rs 950 crore for vehicle development.

The hatchback will also get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child restraint as standard features.

The new model will be retailed through the company’s premium retail chain Nexa. In keeping with the preference of target customers — the millenials — the IGNIS is equipped with an infotainment system, which offers smartphone connectivity experience with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. The model is the first in MSI’s portfolio to offer Android Auto feature.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd