Maruti Suzuki Ignis booking open: Expected Price, Variants and Features

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India has started bookings for its premium hatchback Ignis which is due for launch on January 13. This will be aimed at millennial consumers. The new model will be sold through the company’s Nexa premium outlets. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director R S Kalsi had said at a press conference earlier that the population of millenials has grown over the years in India and the fact that they are unique in theor approach and consumption pattern. He further added that so far nobody has designed a car for them and with the Ignis Maruti Suzuki is targeting them.

The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol- and 1.3 litre diesel-engine options. It will offer automatic gearshift option on both fuel options. These are also the same engines as on the Baleno. This will be the entry-level car for the premium Nexa chain, which also sells the Baleno and S-Cross models of the company, he added. The engines in Ignis adhere to the BS6 emission norms expected to be implemented by April 2020. One great feature of the Ignis is that it will be a lighter car given the fact that it is underpinned by the same platform that is seen on the Baleno. Additionally, it will be available in nine exterior colour options including dual tone shades quite similar to the Vitara Brezza model. The hatchback will also get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child restraint as standard features.

FEATURES

The hatchback will reportedly come fitted with premium features such as a touchscreen infotainment system that is also available in the Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, and several other Maruti Suzuki models. The infotainment system will support Bluetooth, USB, and AUX music playback along with navigation controls with the help of an SD card.

The car is also expected to have automatic climate control, push start/stop button, reverse parking sensors with camera. Interior will most likely have leather upholstery with a dual-tone colour scheme.

At present, MSI has 197 Nexa outlets in about 115 cities in India. Kalsi also said that by the end of the ongoing fiscal it will be around 250 outlets in 150 cities. The Ignis will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki India’s Gurugram plant. It is meant mainly for the domestic market. It would be exported to South Asia and South East Asia also. The car will be launched on January 13, while online bookings on the company’s website will start in the first week of January.

The Ignis was initially slated to be launched in 2016, but the company decided to postpone in order to meet demand for its Baleno and Vitara Brezza models. The expected price will be in the range of Rs 5-8 lakh ex-showroom.

