Maruti Ignis Launch Tomorrow: Five things to know about Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki will launch its much awaited premium hatchback Ignis on Friday. This will be aimed at millennial consumers. The new model will be sold through the company’s Nexa premium outlets. Targeting millenials, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Director R S Kalsi had previously said that the population of millenials has grown over the years in India and the fact that they are unique in their approach and consumption pattern. He added that as of now nobody has designed a car for millinials and with the Ignis Maruti Suzuki is targeting them.

Here are five things you should know ahead of its launch

1. Powered by Maruti’s K-series Petrol and Diesel engines

Sure, it’s an all-new car. But the drivetrain is the same 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that powers the current Swift and Baleno. While the petrol engine churns out 83 hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,200 rpm, the diesel engine cranks out 75 hp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm. It should be noted that both engines come with 5-speed manual as well as automatic option. The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol- and 1.3 litre diesel-engine options. It will offer automatic gearshift option on both fuel options. These are also the same engines as on the Baleno. This will be the entry-level car for the premium Nexa chain.

2. Light-weight and more stable

The car’s new generation platform offers ample torsional rigidity and is lightweight, which effectively translates into more stability and better performance at crash tests. One great feature of the Ignis is that it will be a lighter car given the fact that it is underpinned by the same platform that is seen on the Baleno.

3. Premium features inside

The hatchback will come fitted with premium features such as a touchscreen infotainment system that can also be seen in the Baleno, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, and several other Maruti Suzuki models. The infotainment system will support Bluetooth, USB, and AUX music playback along with navigation controls with the help of an SD card.

4. ABS to be a standard feature

Ignis will be available in nine exterior colour options including dual tone shades quite similar to the Vitara Brezza model. The hatchback will also get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags and ISOFIX child restraint as standard features.

5. Available only at Nexa outlets

At present, MSI has 197 Nexa outlets in about 115 cities in India. The Ignis will be manufactured at Maruti Suzuki India’s Gurugram plant. It is meant mainly for the domestic market. It would be exported to South Asia and South East Asia also.

