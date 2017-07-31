Jeep India launches much awaited Compass SUV at Rs 14.95 lakh

The Compass is offered in 1.4-litre petrol with a six-speed manual transmission and auto options as well as a Fiat’s 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel trim. The car will be offered in a 4×4 variant with four drive modes – auto, snow, sand and mud. (Photo: Jeep) The Compass is offered in 1.4-litre petrol with a six-speed manual transmission and auto options as well as a Fiat’s 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel trim. The car will be offered in a 4×4 variant with four drive modes – auto, snow, sand and mud. (Photo: Jeep)

Jeep India launched the much-awaited Compass on Monday. The American automobile manufacturer launched the Compass model at a base price of 14.95 lakh. The compact SUV is locally produced in India at its Ranjangaon based facility near Pune. Pre-bookings for the compact SUV model Compass had begun at Jeep dealerships across the country, much before the launch.

Hitting the Indian automobile market at a price range of 14.95-20.65 lakh, Compass is competing with SUVs like Hyundai’s Creta and Tucson and may even make a dent in the market share of bigger SUVs like Endeavour and Fortuner. The five-seater Compass is the most economical SUV that Jeep has ever offered.

The Compass is offered in 1.4-litre petrol with a six-speed manual transmission and auto options as well as a Fiat’s 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel trim. The car will be offered in a 4×4 variant with four drive modes – auto, snow, sand and mud. The Jeep Compass is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-charged diesel engine. There will be a 1.4-litre petrol engine on offer as well. Also, this is the most affordable model from Jeep in India.

