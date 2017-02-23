JLR launches Made-in-India Jaguar XF at Rs 47.50 lakh onwards

Jaguar XF. (Source: Jaguar Website) Jaguar XF. (Source: Jaguar Website)

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday launched its locally manufactured all-new Jaguar XF sedan at a starting price of Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The all-new Jaguar XF will be available in two options – a 2-litre Ingenium diesel engine with a power output of 132 kW and a 2-litre petrol engine with a power output of 177 kW, the company said in a statement.

“The introduction of the all-new Jaguar XF into our locally manufactured portfolio reiterates our commitment to the Indian market,” Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd Managing Director and President Rohit Suri said. Since its introduction in 2009, Jaguar XF has gained immense popularity and success in the country, he added.

The new sedan also comes with a slew of advanced technology features including InControl Touch Pro with the all-new 25.9 cm (10.2) touchscreen infotainment system and a Meridian Sound System, the statement added. The Jaguar range in India also includes imported F–TYPE starting at Rs 1.25 crore, locally manufactured XJ starting at Rs 99.99 lakh, all-new F-PACE price starting at Rs 68.40 lakh and the locally manufactured XE with price starting at Rs 39.90 lakh, (all prices ex–showroom Delhi).