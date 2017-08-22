Hyundai launches next gen Verna priced at Rs 7.99 lakh

The latest model comes with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore. (Photo: Hyundai) The latest model comes with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore. (Photo: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today launched a new version of its mid sized sedan Verna with introductory price starting at Rs 7.99 lakh ( ex-showroom Delhi). The petrol variants of the fifth generation Verna are priced between Rs 7.99-12.23 lakh while the diesel trims are tagged between Rs 9.19-12.61 lakh.

“The next generation Verna is engineered to deliver excellence in all core areas of styling, performance, technology, safety, ride and handling creating a new benchmark in the sedan segment,” Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO YK Koo told reporters here. HMIL Director Sales & Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said the introductory prices will be applicable for first 20,000 customers only.

“We will take a price increase after 20,000 units,” he said. The latest model comes with 1.6 litre petrol and diesel engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The fifth generation Verna is based on a newly developed K2 platform and has been developed with an investment of Rs 1,040 crore.

The company has so far sold 3.17 lakh units of the sedan in the country since the introduction of the model in 2006. Globally, around 88 lakh units have been sold. The new Verna will be pitched mainly against Maruti Suzuki’s Ciaz and Honda’s City sedans which are priced between Rs 7.65-13.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in the mid-sized sedan segment. The model comes with various features like sunroof, rear curtain, six airbags, eco coating for AC vents and rear parking sensors.

