Honda City 2017: Expected price, launch, mileage and specifications in India

The 2017 New Honda city. (Source: Company website) The 2017 New Honda city. (Source: Company website)

The new Honda City 2017, to be launched in India in the first half of this year, boasts of a number of changes in its style, with the front of the car completely upgraded with newly designed headlamps, and with the high-end variant having all LED units.

The specifications of the new Honda City are as follows.

Bolder front grille

New front bumper

New rear bumper

Projector headlights

Civic-like wrap-around tail-lamps

LED Daytime Running Lights

Automatic climate control

Eight speakers

CD/aux-in/bluetooth compatibility

Rear parking sensors with camera

Five inch LCD display

Rear power outlets

The new model is going to continue using the same engine as the ongoing one, which is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engine. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine delivers 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre i-DTEC units produces 99 hp and 200 Nm.

The expected price of the four varieties of the 2017 Honda City — S, V, V+ and SV — is expected to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh in India.

