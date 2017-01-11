Honda City 2017: Expected price, launch, mileage and specifications in India

The new Honda City 2017, to be launched in India in the first half of this year, boasts of a number of changes in its style, with the front of the car completely upgraded with newly designed headlamps, and with the high-end variant having all LED units.
The specifications of the new Honda City are as follows.
Bolder front grille
New front bumper
New rear bumper
Projector headlights
Civic-like wrap-around tail-lamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic climate control
Eight speakers
CD/aux-in/bluetooth compatibility
Rear parking sensors with camera
Five inch LCD display
Rear power outlets
The new model is going to continue using the same engine as the ongoing one, which is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engine. The 1.5 litre i-VTEC engine delivers 117 hp of power and 145 Nm of torque, while the 1.5 litre i-DTEC units produces 99 hp and 200 Nm.
The expected price of the four varieties of the 2017 Honda City — S, V, V+ and SV — is expected to be between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh in India.