Force Motors ties up with Rolls Royce

A dedicated manufacturing unit will be built by Force Motors at its site in Chakan near Pune. This joint venture will built complete power generation systems including associated spare parts for Indian as well as global markets.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published:September 13, 2017 2:29 am
Pune-based auto firm Force Motors on Tuesday announced its tie up with Rolls Royce Power Systems for setting up a Joint Venture to produce engines for multiple applications like rail and power generation. A dedicated manufacturing unit will be built by Force Motors at its site in Chakan near Pune. This joint venture will built complete power generation systems including associated spare parts for Indian as well as global markets.

Prasan Firodia, managing director Force Motors said, “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Rolls Royce Power Systems has decided to partner with Force Motors for manufacture of engines for their rail and power generation systems. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association”.

