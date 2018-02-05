Delhi Auto Expo 2018: Electric, hybrid vehicles main attraction this year

Auto expo 2018: At least 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. (file photo) Auto expo 2018: At least 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. (file photo)

The line-up for Auto Expo 2018 will feature some of the biggest names in the automobile industry who will showcase nearly 50 electric and hybrid vehicles at two separate events in Delhi NCR: Pragati Maidan and Greater Noida.

The Pragati Maidan event will begin from February 8 at Lake Hangar and conclude on February 11. The Greater Noida edition, however, will begin a day later, on February 9, and continue until February 14 at India Expo Mart.

At least 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. The expo boasts of seven international pavilions.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to showcase its concept electric vehicle, e-SURVIVOR.

South Korean manufacturer Kia Motors and its Japanese counterpart Kawasaki will be making their debut at the Auto Expo. This edition will see the formal launch of Maruti’s third-generation Swift, which is regarded as one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to showcase a concept electric vehicle, e-SURVIVOR.

“It is a design study model for a compact SUV. It symbolises Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India, including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries,” a Maruti Suzuki spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Hero AXHLE-20

The push for emission-free vehicles is in line with the government’s ‘all-electric by 2032’ objective. Automobile giants including Toyota, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra are all expected to present electric and hybrid vehicles.

Hyundai, the second-largest car maker in India, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in India. The South Korean automobile brand is expected to showcase 15 products including its flagship electric sedan, IONIQ. Its line-up also includes compact SUV- Kona and Elite i20.

Hyundai is expected to showcase 15 products including its flagship electric sedan, IONIQ

Toyota, which was the first automobile brand to introduce strong hybrids in India, will feature a host of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and strong hybrid vehicles.

Tickets for the expo are available on booking website bookmyshow.com.

