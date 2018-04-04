BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series sedan, prices starting from 41.4 lakh

The two editions – Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow – are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement. The two editions – Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow – are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement.

German luxury carmaker BMW today launched two limited edition variants of its 3 Series sedan priced at Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.30 lakh. The two editions – Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow – are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement. The Sport Shadow is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and priced at Rs 41. 40 lakh.

On the other hand, the M Sport Shadow comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine and is tagged at Rs 47.30 lakh. “These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said. The Shadow edition will make the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity and induce more excitement in the segment, he added.

