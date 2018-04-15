Autonomous Emergency Braking: Revolutionary automobile technology to check accidents

However, all AEB systems work at a certain minimum speed. Presently, the AEB technology is only ‘forward looking’ which implies that they are designed to prevent collisions from the front. However, all AEB systems work at a certain minimum speed. Presently, the AEB technology is only ‘forward looking’ which implies that they are designed to prevent collisions from the front.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is a technology that is widely being hailed as the most revolutionary innovation to ensure road safety ever since the invention of seat belts. The collision preventive mechanism of an AEB automatically halts the car in case it comes in a certain proximity with another vehicle to avoid an accident.

An AEB system makes use of cameras, LASERs or even a radar to determine the possibility of a collision after which it warns the driver to apply brakes. In case, the driver doesn’t pay heed to the warning, the brakes get applied automatically.

However, all AEB systems have a certain maximum operational speed with some like Ford’s Active City Stop, that work at speeds of 30 miles per hour. Presently, the AEB technology is only ‘forward looking’ which implies that they are designed to prevent collisions from the front.

Although the AEBs have vastly reduced the chances of road accidents, automobile experts advise that drivers must not become too complacent about having a fail-proof mechanism. The drivers are advised to maintain vigil and follow the required safety rules while driving their vehicles.

(With inputs from BBC)

