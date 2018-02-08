Auto Expo 2018: Toyota Yaris sedan expected to launch by April this year

Auto Expo 2018: Newly launched Toyota Yaris is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial automobile exhibition opens to public Friday and runs till Feb.14. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Auto Expo 2018: Newly launched Toyota Yaris is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial automobile exhibition opens to public Friday and runs till Feb.14. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

On Day at the Auto Expo 2018, Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled the Yaris sedan. With the Yaris, the company marked its entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and Kirloskar group, is expected to launch the sedan by April 2018.

The Toyota Yaris will take on rivals Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market. Speaking to PTI, TKM MD Akito Tachibana said, “We see high market potential with growing population of Indian middle-class families aspiring for more advanced features safety space luxury vetyke and comfort.” READ Auto Expo 2018 Day 2 Live Updates

Toyota Yaris is one of the best selling vehicles from Toyota stable and is being sold across 120 countries across the globe. Tachibana further said, “With unique features customised for Indian market and a CVT option, we hope the vehicle will strongly appeal to Indian families especially the women drivers in India.”

According to the company’s Chief Engineer Takatomo Suzuki, the Toyota Yaris will introduce new customers to brand Toyota in the country. “We are certain that the design concept of Yaris which is inspired by actual customer needs rather than traditional ideas will exceed expectations,” Tachibana was quoted as saying by PTI.

The vehicle comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine and various features like 7 airbags, roof mounted air vents and all wheel disc brakes. The bookings for the model open from April, the company said.

The company is also planning to play it big on the volume side by entering the mid-segment sedans with its globally successful car ‘Yaris’. If they price it right, Yaris – which will be pegged as a B-segment sedan – will give a tough competition to the industry leaders like Honda’s City and Hyundai’s Verna, according to analysts.

