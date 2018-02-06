Auto Expo 2018: Tickets, Date, Timings, Venue, How to reach there

Auto Expo 2018: At least 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. The expo boasts of seven international pavilions. Auto Expo 2018: At least 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. The expo boasts of seven international pavilions.

With only a few days left for the Auto Expo 2018, India’s largest motoring exhibition, the event will witness numerous newcomers to the country with a special focus on electric vehicles. This will be the 14th edition of the Auto Expo, an event that takes place once in two years. This year too the event will be divided into two parts: Auto Expo 2018 – Vehicles is scheduled from February 9-14 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the Auto Expo 2018 – Components which will take place from February 8-11 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Auto Expo 2018 Dates

1. Auto Expo 2018 – Vehicles from February 9-14, 2018.

2. Auto Expo – Components from February 8-11, 2018.

Auto Expo 2018 Venue

The Auto Expo 2018, like the earlier edition, will be held at two separate venues:

1. Auto Expo 2018 – Vehicles will take place at Greater Noida (India Expo Mart).

2. Auto Expo 2018 – Components will be held at Hall 7A-H, 8-12A, Lake Hangar (Hall A-C), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Auto Expo 2018 Ticket Fares

Business Hours (10.00am) (February 9, 12, 13): Rs 750

General Public Hours (1.00 pm): February 9 – Rs 350, February 10-11 – Rs 475, February 12-13 – Rs 350, February 14 – Rs 450

Tickets can be purchased from either Bookmyshow.com or can be purchased from any of these metro stations: Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Rajiv Chowk, Botanical Garden, Kalkaji, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, and Sikandarpur. Also Read: Electric, hybrid vehicles main attraction this year

How to reach India Expo Mart for Auto Expo 2018

Approximate distance and travel time

Indira Gandhi International Airport to Dhaula Kuan: 7km (15 minutes)

Dhaula Kuan to DND Flyway: 16km (20 minutes)

DND Flyway to India Expo Mart: 25 km (25 minutes)

Free Shuttle Service to be provided between Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station till India Expo Mart (1 hour prior and 1 hour post the show timings)

From Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station till India Expo Mart: The first bus service will start at 9.00 am and the last bus will leave at 7.00 pm.

From India Expo. Mart Greater Noida To Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station: The first bus will start at 11.00 am, and the last bus will leave at 7.00 pm.

