Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift, introductory price starting from Rs 4.99 lakh

Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift today. Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift today.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), country’s largest carmaker, on Thursday launched the all-new version of its most-awaited popular hatchback Swift at an introductory price ranging between Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), reported PTI.

Last month, MSI opened bookings for the new Swift, which will come on both petrol and diesel options. The new Swift is based on Suzuki’s 5th generation HEARTECT platform. While the petrol variant will have a 1.2 litre engine, the diesel option is powered by a 1.3 litre engine, the company said.

Speaking at the launch at the Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, in the last few years, the company has moved forward under the principle of “Transformotion.” “Indian customers are changing rapidly. In line with this, our goal is to offer products, technology and experience suited to their changing needs,” he said. The company is “approaching the new Swift with the same principle of “Transformotion” – taking product, technology and experience to the next level”, PTI quoted Ayukawa as saying.

Swift, which was launched in India in 2005, has sold more than 1.8 million units, said Ayukawa, adding that for the first time, the Swift comes with the convenience of Auto Gear Shift, the highly popular two-pedal technology.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is wider and has a longer wheel-base. It comes with more cabin space, headroom and luggage space than the outgoing Swift. According to the company, the next generation Swift is 40 mm wider with 20 mm longer wheel-base.

The CEO said it is equipped with advanced safety features such as Dual airbags and ABS with EBD, among others as standard, the new Swift meets the advanced safety norms ahead of schedule.

The luggage space has been increased by 58 litres, around 28 per cent more than the second generation Swift and around 24 mm more headroom, it added. The company’s parent Suzuki has spent around Rs 800 crore on the development of the new Swift.

The new vehicle will be produced from Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. The outgoing Swift was selling on an average of 15,000 units a month.

With the new one, the company expects demand to be better than before.

(With PTI inputs)

