Auto Expo 2018 Day 2 Live Updates: Concept cars, SUVs, hybrids displayed on day 1; what’s in store today?

Hybrids, e-vehicles, and eco- friendly technology were the highlights at the opening day of the biennial Auto Expo 2018, with Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and new entrant Kia Motors along with luxury vehicle makers Mercedes-Benz and BMW displaying their future products. The number of EVs on display this year showed a 10-fold increase to over 50 electric and hybrid vehicles, keeping in mind the government’s vision of 100 per cent electric vehicles (EVs) for public mobility and 40 per cent for personal mobility by 2030. Automakers, therefore, committed to put investments in the new technology while also seeking support and clarity on policies.

The Auto Expo 2018, which takes place once in two years, witnessed at least 65 unveilings and 14 launches, including Hyundai’s new Elite i20, Mercedes Maybach S650 priced at Rs 2.73 crore and unveiling of Toyota’s mid-sized sedan Yaris and Honda’s all-new Amaze, SUV CR-V and premium sedan Civic which will make a comeback to the Indian market. READ AUTO EXPO HIGHLIGHTS DAY 1

This year’s Auto Expo witnessed fewer fresh-line of cars from car makers and commercial vehicle manufacturers because some big automakers decided to give this year’s expo a miss. What was clearly evident was the thrust on electric vehicle which was a unifying theme across lineups.

