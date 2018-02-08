Auto Expo 2018 Day 2 Live Updates: Concept cars, SUVs, hybrids displayed on day 1; what’s in store today?

Hybrids, e-vehicles, and eco- friendly technology were the highlights at the opening day of the biennial Auto Expo 2018, with Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and new entrant Kia Motors along with luxury vehicle makers Mercedes-Benz and BMW displaying their future products. The number of EVs on display this year showed a 10-fold increase to over 50 electric and hybrid vehicles, keeping in mind the government’s vision of 100 per cent electric vehicles (EVs) for public mobility and 40 per cent for personal mobility by 2030. Automakers, therefore, committed to put investments in the new technology while also seeking support and clarity on policies.
The Auto Expo 2018, which takes place once in two years, witnessed at least 65 unveilings and 14 launches, including Hyundai’s new Elite i20, Mercedes Maybach S650 priced at Rs 2.73 crore and unveiling of Toyota’s mid-sized sedan Yaris and Honda’s all-new Amaze, SUV CR-V and premium sedan Civic which will make a comeback to the Indian market. READ AUTO EXPO HIGHLIGHTS DAY 1
This year’s Auto Expo witnessed fewer fresh-line of cars from car makers and commercial vehicle manufacturers because some big automakers decided to give this year’s expo a miss. What was clearly evident was the thrust on electric vehicle which was a unifying theme across lineups.
A model poses next to Okinawa Scooters' OKI100 electric prototype bike at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial automobile exhibition opened to public Friday and runs till Feb.14. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Newly unveiled Mahindra's 2-seater electric concept UDO is displayed at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. The biennial automobile exhibition opens to public Friday and runs till Feb.14. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
When Shekhar Vishwanathan was asked about his stance on electric vehicles, this is what he said:
"The government must recognise is that electric vehicles are easier to make and are simpler than IC engines. But once it is sold to the customer, he needs charging infrastructure and wants reliability as he suffers from range anxiety. So to overcome that, we think that hybrid vehicle is the best solution and we have requested the government to reduce the taxes on that from 43 per cent to 28 per cent."
A model showcases a Honda motorcycle, at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. PTI Photo
Mercedes Benz launched its flagship Maybach S650 with prices starting from Rs 2.73 crore. The German carmaker also showcased its futuristic electric vehicle Concept EQ. Besides, the company also showcased its E-Class All-Terrain sedan at the Auto Expo here. The Maybach will come in two versions.
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar unveiled the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo at Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday. PTI Photo
BMW's 6 Series Gran Turismo Sports Line that will be priced at Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel version of the vehicle will be launched in the second half of the year.
At Auto Expo 2018, the number of electric vehicles and hybrids on display surged 10-fold to over 50 electric and hybrid vehicles. This was in line with the government’s aggressive target to electrify all new vehicles by 2030 and carmakers responding by drawing up early plans for the electrification of their fresh line-up of products.
With the production-ready Yaris sedan, it marks the company's entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country. This segment has the Honda City, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Hyundai Verna. Toyota Kirloskar will launch the sedan by May this year. Another production-ready model launched Wednesday was a revamped version of Honda’s Amaze sub-four metre sedan. READ FULL STORY
Typically, a 5,000 square metre stall costs nearly Rs 4 crore for a week, alongside overheads that include logistics and staffing costs. Some firms prefer to reach out to younger customers directly through the social media or through tech-focused events.
High overheads, the lack of a fresh product range and format fatigue were visible dampeners at the Auto Expo 2018. The absentee list at this year’s expo added up to well over two dozen brands, such as German auto major Volkswagen, Czech firm Skoda, luxury carmaker Audi, Japanese carmakers Nissan and its budget car division Datsun, US car major Ford Motor, Fiat arm Jeep, premium carmakers Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover and truckmakers MAN and Scania. Two-wheeler manufacturers including Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Harley Davidson and Triumph were also missing. READ FULL STORY