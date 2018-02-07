Auto Expo 2018 Live Updates Day 1: Honda unveils new Civic, Amaze; aims to launch in next fiscal

Auto Expo 2018 Live Updates Day 1: Nearly 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers. Auto Expo 2018 Live Updates Day 1: Nearly 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers.

With only a day left for the Auto Expo 2018 – India’s largest motoring exhibition – the event will witness various newcomers to the country with a special focus on electric vehicles. This will be the 14th edition of the motoring exhibition, an event that takes place once in two years. This year too the event will be divided into two parts: Auto Expo 2018 – Vehicles is scheduled from February 9-14 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the Auto Expo 2018 – Components which will take place from February 8-11 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Nearly 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers.

