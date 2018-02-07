Auto Expo 2018 Live Updates Day 1: Honda unveils new Civic, Amaze; aims to launch in next fiscal

With only a day left for the Auto Expo 2018 – India’s largest motoring exhibition – the event will witness various newcomers to the country with a special focus on electric vehicles. This will be the 14th edition of the motoring exhibition, an event that takes place once in two years. This year too the event will be divided into two parts: Auto Expo 2018 – Vehicles is scheduled from February 9-14 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the Auto Expo 2018 – Components which will take place from February 8-11 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
Nearly 12,000 participants from over 20 countries are expected to participate in this grand gathering of automobile manufacturers.
Japanese auto major Honda unveiled three new products, including the all new Amaze, which will hit the market during the upcoming fiscal. Honda also unveiled the all new CR-V and Civic sedan as part of its plan to launch six new products in the Indian market. This the company plans to do over the next three years.
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India today made the global unveiling of its concept compact car with "SUV like characters", kick starting the biennial Auto Expo here. Named ConceptFutureS, the concept is a uniquely styled compact car with distinct SUV like characters and will define the next generation of design for compact vehicles in India, the company said.