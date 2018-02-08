  • Associate Sponsor
While Amaze will strengthen Honda's presence in mass segment, all new CR-V and comeback of Civic will help the company fortify its presence in the premium segment.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 11:11 am
Auto Expo 2018: Honda unveiled new Amaze, aims to strengthen presence in mass-market
On Day 1 at the Auto Expo, Japanese auto major Honda unveiled three new products, including the all new Amaze, which will hit the market during the upcoming fiscal. The company also unveiled all new CR-V and Civic sedan as part of its plan to launch six new products in the Indian market over the next three years.

“We are committed to the Indian market and aim to launch six models in the coming three years. Today we announce three models which will be launched in 2018-19,” Honda Motor Company President and Representative Director Takahiro Hachigo told PTI. Auto Expo 2018 Day 2 Live Updates

While Amaze will strengthen Honda’s presence in mass segment, all new CR-V and comeback of Civic will help the company fortify its presence in the premium segment, he added.

