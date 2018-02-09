Sachin Tendulkar, SRK, Akshay Kumar add charm to Auto Expo 2018: See pics

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Swachh Can’ at Auto Expo 2018. Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Swachh Can’ at Auto Expo 2018.

The Auto Expo 2018, Asia’s largest biennial automotive show, kicked off on Wednesday, with vehicle manufacturers mainly focusing more on electric vehicles (EVs), in order to meet the government’s 2030 all-electric goal. Apart from the luxurious and meticulously crafted hi-speed cars being showcased at the event, celeb presence from both Bollywood and cricketing fraternity lifted the grandness of the extravagant event.

Moments after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the event to launch the ‘swachh can’, Auto Expo from its verified twitter handle tweeted, “witnessed an electrifying experience with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Corporate Brand Ambassador, Hyundai with facelift of ‘Elite i20’.”

#AETMS18 witnessed an electrifying experience with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Corporate Brand Ambassador, Hyundai with facelift of “Elite i20” pic.twitter.com/5LzWrlIAAN — Auto Expo – 2018 (@AEMotorShow) February 8, 2018

Here are the celebrities who visited Auto Expo 2018:

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar unveiling BMW India’s sedan M5. (Express Photo) Sachin Tendulkar unveiling BMW India’s sedan M5. (Express Photo)

Former cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar marked his presence on the first day of Auto Expo 2018. The ‘Little Master’ unveiled BMW India’s sedan M5, first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The diesel version of the sedan will be launched in the second half of the year.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar on Friday launched the new compact truck Intra by Tata Motors. (Express Photo) Akshay Kumar on Friday launched the new compact truck Intra by Tata Motors. (Express Photo)

Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday launched the new compact truck Intra by Tata Motors. Tata on December 2016 appointed the actor as the brand ambassador for its Commercial Vehicle Business Unit.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Swachh Can’ at Auto Expo 2018. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Swachh Can’ at Auto Expo 2018. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cleanliness initiative, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2018 launched the ‘Swachh Can’, a portable bin for Hyundai car users. The actor currently is the brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor India Limited.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha unveiled Dilip Chhabaria’s latest addition ‘DC TCA’. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Sonakshi Sinha unveiled Dilip Chhabaria’s latest addition ‘DC TCA’. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday unveiled Dilip Chhabaria’s latest addition ‘DC TCA’. The car promises to fascinate its buyers with European aesthetic sensibilities and craftsmanship. The car which comes with Euro 6, 3800 CC-320 HP engine offers futuristic designs and mind blowing interiors.

John Abraham

John Abraham is currently the brand ambassador of Yamaha. (Express Photo) John Abraham is currently the brand ambassador of Yamaha. (Express Photo)

John Abraham, who is well-known among his admirers for his fondness for two-wheelers on Friday at Auto Expo 2018 launched the Yamaha’s ‘YZF-R3’ sports model. The bike is enabled with dual channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology and high grip Metzeler radial tyres and will be available at selected authorized Yamaha dealerships. The actor is currently the brand ambassador of Yamaha.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd