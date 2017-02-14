2017 Honda City to launch in India today

Honda City 2017. (File) Honda City 2017. (File)

Countdown begins for launch of 2017 Honda City facelift as it is ready to be introduced in India on February 14, 2017. The newest generation of Honda City arrived in 2014 and was leading till Maruti Suzuki Ciaz took over the spot in 2016. It has sold over 2.24 lakh units in the country till date and the City has dominated the segment for the longest. With the launch of 2017 Honda City facelift, it will take on the new Skoda Rapid, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento, reported NDTV Auto.

This renovated model of Honda City 2017 was launched in China a few weeks earlier. It comes with more updated features and specifications. According to NDTV Auto reports, the 2017 facelift is designed with keeping safety in mind, it has equipped safety packages, giving the driver the comfort of safety. It is also updated with infotainment system. Power on the Honda City facelift will continue to get a 1.5 litre iVTEC petrol motor in the same state of tune churning out 117 bhp and 145 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre iDTEC that produces 100 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

The City 2017 also is beautified with changes like tweaked grille with a honeycomb mesh on the front and reworked headlamp cluster with integrated LED daytime running lights. The wheels are also designed newly and the rear view mirrors gets a tweaked bumper in-line with that on the front along with LED pattern tail lights.

This major update will be followed by the new generation Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift also scheduled to be launched this year.

