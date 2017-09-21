Only in Express

TVS Motor Company introduces new Syrah Matte Red Series for Apache RTR 160, RTR 180

The new Syrah Matte Red finish gives the motorcyles a very sharp look that is in consonance with their racing DNA.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 21, 2017 9:14 pm
TVS Apache RTR 160
Indian two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has introduced a new Syrah Matte Red Series for its Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 motorcycles. The new Syrah Matte Red finish gives the motorcyles a very sharp look that is in consonance with their racing DNA.

Racing Syrah Matte Red with Eggshell finish has been developed using a twin component thermosetting acrylic paint system with a special pigment to create a ‘Matte Clear’ process. The Series is displayed across the fuel tank, engine cowl and the rear frame with red rim stickers for TVS Apache RTR 160 and white for RTR 180.

TVS Apache RTR 180

With the introduction of the new colour this festive season, the complete TVS Apache RTR brand motorcycles will now be available in Matte Red finish.

    Sep 21: Latest News