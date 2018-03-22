ROHM Semiconductors introduces new panel chipset solution for 2-wheelers in India

The product is compatible with functional safety measures for speedometers, side mirrors and other vehicle systems, the company added. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh The product is compatible with functional safety measures for speedometers, side mirrors and other vehicle systems, the company added. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Japanese firm ROHM Semiconductors on Thursday introduced its panel chipset solutions in the Indian market for providing functional safety support in next generation two-wheelers.

The chipset has been designed to drive and control automotive LCDs, including larger high-resolution monitors used for navigation and the instrument cluster, the company said in a statement.

“ROHM is convinced that this new automotive panel-chipset is necessary for the Indian market as it will enhance both safety and comfort,” ROHM Semiconductor India Managing Director Daisuke Nakamura said.



Increased use of LCD panels in next generation vehicles for instrument cluster, navigation, electronic mirrors, and other systems, with larger, higher resolution displays, calls for an increase in the number of driver and controller channels, it said.

ROHM Semiconductor India, Head, Design Center Britto Edward Victor said, “We are working very closely with both conventional OEM’s and for e-bikes to define the application in India.”

The company said its overall revenues from this new panel-chipset solution is projected to hit USD 100 million by 2021, with a CAGR of 13 per cent from present USD 60 million.

