Piaggio launches Aprilia SR125 at Auto Expo

Italian auto maker Piaggio on Wednesday launched its new 125cc bike, Aprilia SR125, in the Indian market at a price of Rs 65,310 (ex-showroom Pune). The company also showcased its Vespa scooter range, including Vespa GTS, Tuono 150, and e-scooter Elettrica at the Auto Expo 2018 here.

SR125 has the DNA of Aprilia and is more affordable, Piaggio India CEO and MD Diego Graffi told reporters here. Powered by a 3-valve engine, SR125 comes with 14-inch wheels and wider tyres. The vehicle will be available across Aprilia and Vespa dealerships in the country.

Piaggio also launched a new mobile connectivity app through which riders can control features of Vespa and Aprilia through their mobile phones. They will also be able to book service on their app, locate neighbouring service stations and petrol pumps and connect with customer care executives.

Graffi further said: “with these launches, we continue our legacy of creating new categories in India and expanding our footprint across geographies.” The 14th edition of the biennial Auto Expo kicked off on the outskirts of the national capital today and will continue till February 14.

