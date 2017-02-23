KTM launches Duke 250, 390 and 200: Everything you need to know about these bikes

Amit Nandi launching the KTM Dukes Amit Nandi launching the KTM Dukes

KTM has just launched the latest offerings in its streetfighter lineup, the 200 Duke, the 390 Duke, and for the first time, a 250 Duke. This comes right after the company had launched the refreshed track-focused RC200 and RC390 models. Here’s everything that you need to know about all three bikes.

390 Duke

Price: Rs 2,25,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 373.27 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled

Maximum Power: 43.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

ABS: Yes. Dual-channel by BOSCH.

What’s new: The 390 Duke has seen the most radical changes both in terms of design and specifications. The 390 Duke now comes with a split-LED headlamp, which is a design cue borrowed from the bigger 1290 Super Duke that was showcased at EICMA late last year. Electronics are now a major component of the bike and the bike is more future ready. The console has been replaced by a TFT display that can connect to a smartphone and is controllable for power modes and many more settings.

The biggest electronic change comes in term of the Ride-by-Wire feature – it means that there’s no longer a conventional throttle cable that connects to the throttle body and the engine, and instead everything is taken care of by sensors and electronics. The split trellis frame also gets a nice new colour treatment, and the model-year 2017 carries forward the slipper clutch as well. The new 390 Duke is heavier, owing to the addition of a new side-slung exhaust system to meet the latest emission norms. Tank capacity is now 13.5 litres.

250 Duke

Price: Rs 1,73,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 248.76 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled

Maximum Power: 30 Ps @ 9,000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm

ABS: No.

What’s new: The thing to know about the 250 Duke is that it’s neither a 200 Duke on steroids, nor is it a watered-and-mellowed down 390 Duke. It is an altogether different bike. As the 200 Duke gets marginally less expensive, and the 390 Duke gets a little more expensive, the price gap between the two models has increased – the 250 Duke is a product to plug that gap. However, one can see a mix of elements from both the bikes.

Visually, the 250 Duke also borrows some of the Super Duke’s mad design language. The headlamp is not split down the middle, but still has a completely new design with integrated DRLs. What you get from the 390 Duke on the 250 Duke is the slipper clutch, exhaust on the side and a bigger 13.5 litre fuel tank. What you do not get on the 250 Duke are the Metzeler tyres (MRF Revz are standard on this one), the TFT console, and most importantly, ABS. There’s no option to pay extra and get it as well.

200 Duke

Price: Rs 1,43,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Engine: 199.5 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled

Maximum Power: 25 Ps @ 10,000 rpm

Maximum Torque: 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm

ABS: No What’s new: Visually, the 200 Duke looks more or less the same as the outgoing model. Riders will now get the signature orange alloy wheels as standard on the 200 Duke as well. The halogen headlamp gets integrated DRLs, but the tank capacity is 10.2 litres. The new 2017 200 Duke is BS-IV compliant, but the baby Duke still carries the under-belly exhaust system. The console and the chassis remain the same. ABS is still missing from the entry-level model. The only significant change is the refreshed graphic scheme.

