Honda launches new Activa 4G

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday launched the fourth-generation upgrade model of Honda Activa. According to a report in NDTV, the scooter is priced at Rs 50,730 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) with some new features. The Honda Activa 4G comes in two new options – Matt Selene Silver Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic in addition to the existing colour variants. The engine has been made BS-IV compliant.

The 110 cc Activa was launched in India back in the year 2000 and since then it has reportedly been the largest-selling two-wheeler in the country.

“With trust of over 1.5 crore Indian families, Honda’s iconic Activa is the first automatic scooter to become not only India’s but also World’s Number 1 selling two-wheeler in 2016. The fourth generation BS-IV complaint upgrade of the most loved family scooter -Activa 4G is ready to delight customers once again with added convenience of mobile charging socket & new colours,” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior VP – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India was quoted as saying by NDTV Auto.

According to reports, the Honda Activa 4G has some new styling features. One of the best features is the mobile charging socket that now comes with the scooter along with larger storage space under the seat.

