GST impact on bikes: Royal Enfield revises its price list, more than Rs 1,000 slashed on 350 cc bikes

As the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect from July 1, some of the country’s biggest automakers and retailers announced revised prices for their products under the new indirect tax regime. Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield too announced their revised price list across their model range. As per the new tax regime, two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 350cc will become slightly cheaper, while those motorcycles above 350cc will become expensive. Under GST regime, two-wheelers under 350 cc draw a tax rate of 28 per cent, while those motorcycles above 350cc will attract an additional cess of 3 per cent over and above the 28 per cent tax, making the total to 31 per cent. This reflects in the Royal Enfield price range as well.

It’s clear from the list that engines with 350 cc capacity get a price cut of more than Rs 1,000, while bikes above 350 cc see a price hike of more than Rs 1,000, with the exception of the 535 cc Continental GT, which sees a minimal price hike of Rs 301. The Bullet Electra gets the steepest price cut at Rs 2,211, followed by the Thunderbird 350 at Rs 2,165, Classic 350 at Rs 2,015 and Bullet 350 at Rs 1,661. Also Read: Automakers, retailers pass tax benefits to customers, slash prices after GST rollout

Meanwhile, all the bikes above 350 cc segment, will get more expensive with the adventure-tourer Himalayan registering the steepest price hike at Rs 2,717, followed by the Classic Desert Storm 500, Classic 500, Classic Chrome, Thunderbird 500 and Bullet 500 getting a price hike of Rs 1,635, Rs 1490, Rs 1,477, Rs 1,359, and Rs 1,169 respectively.

