BMW Motorrad begins pre-bookings for G 310 R, G 310 GS bikes in India

Customers would be able to pre-book the BMW G 310 models for Rs 50,000 ahead of the official launch. Customers would be able to pre-book the BMW G 310 models for Rs 50,000 ahead of the official launch.

BMW Motorrad India on Wednesday said it will commence pre-bookings for its upcoming bikes BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS from June 8, 2018 onwards.

Customers would be able to pre-book the models for Rs 50,000 ahead of the official launch. Deliveries of the bikes would be done on first come first serve basis as per orders, BMW Motorrad India said in a statement.

“The wait is now finally over as we open up pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

The two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs, he added. The models will be sold and serviced through BMW Motorrad dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi. The upcoming sales outlets in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings post-launch.

The models would be produced in India as part of German firm’s long-term partnership with TVS Motor Co. In 2013, BMW and Chennai-based TVS Motor had inked a pact to develop and produce a new series of motorcycles in the below 500 cc segment.

For all the latest Auto & Travel News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd