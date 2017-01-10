Bajaj commences delivery of premium sports bike Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400. Bajaj Dominar 400.

Bajaj Auto on Friday said it has commenced deliveries of its new model Dominar 400 from its dealerships across 22 cities in the country. The company had launched the bike on December 15 last year as a premium sports biking brand. “We are delighted with the overwhelming positive response we have received for the Dominar 400 from the 22 cities where we had commenced online bookings,” Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycle Sales) Eric Vas said in a statement.

The company has also received numerous enquiries from other towns as well, he added. “We are upgrading the sales and service capabilities of dealers in other towns and they will progressively be appointed for Dominar,” Vas said. The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373 cc triple spark four valve DTS-i engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling.