Auto expo 2018: Volkswagen, Ford, Jeep, Nissan among brands who give it a miss

At the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida on Wednesday

High overheads, the lack of a fresh product range and format fatigue were visible dampeners at the Auto Expo 2018. The absentee list at this year’s expo added up to well over two dozen brands, included German auto major Volkswagen, Czech firm Skoda, luxury carmaker Audi, Japanese carmakers Nissan and its budget car division Datsun, US car major Ford Motor, Fiat arm Jeep, premium carmakers Porsche, lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover and truckmakers MAN and Scania. Two-wheeler manufacturers including Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Harley Davidson and Triumph were also missing.

Typically, a 5,000 square metre stall costs nearly Rs 4 crore for a week, alongside overheads that include logistics and staffing costs.

Carmakers giving autoshows a miss is now a broader global trend, with these firms preferring to reach out to younger customers directly through the socal media or through tech-focused events. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, alongside regulars such as wearables, top-of-the-line televisions and sleek fitness gear, automakers including Toyota, Kia Motors, Hyundai and Ford were noticeable additions. This is even as showcase auto events such as the Detroit auto show are seeing a visible thinning of exhibitors.

