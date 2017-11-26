Stories of Strength will take centrestage at memorial today

Organised by The Indian Express in partnership with Facebook, the second edition of the Stories of Strength event will host survivors, particularly children of the victims of the attacks, as they recount their stories of resilience

Nine years after terrorists killed at least 166 people in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Amitabh Bachchan and poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi will take the stage at a memorial event on Sunday to listen to survivors’ accounts of their personal triumph over terror in the years since.

Organised by The Indian Express in partnership with Facebook, the second edition of the Stories of Strength event, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and to be held at the Gateway Of India, will host survivors, particularly children of the victims of the attacks, as they recount their stories of resilience. Among the speakers at the event will be Bachchan, Joshi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra and Divya Salaskar, daughter of slain encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, who will share the stories of strength that have inspired them.

Also, in a rare interaction, Sachin Tendulkar will be in conversation with former marine commando (MARCOS) Praveen Kumar, who took five bullets and lost an ear during the operation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. He dreams of climbing Mount Everest.

“The attack on Parliament and 26/11 are two events that have shaped the way modern India thinks of terrorism and violence. As a group that has been documenting a changing India for over 80 years, we recognised that we have rarely ever heard from those directly affected — the survivors — of 26/11. And from our interviews, we have been touched, inspired and awestruck at the courage, the positivity, the maturity and the large-heartedness of each and every one of the survivors we interacted with. We realised that there are many inspiring stories that needed to be told, and it’s our role as a responsible news media group to give voice to these remarkable individuals,” said Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

“26/11 is a day for celebrating civic courage and remembering those who fell, and for all of India to learn from their resilience. Like last year, we join The Indian Express to celebrate this brave community and express our gratitude,” said Ankhi Das, Director of Public Policy for India, South, & Central Asia for Facebook. Sunday’s event will also include musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Suresh Wadkar, Priyanka Barve, the Shankar Mahadevan Academy, the Indian Naval band and Amruta Fadnavis.