Father killed at GT hospital, their achievement is dedicated to his memory

Ashwini Shinde, 19, currently a second year student pursuing a BCom degree in Business Accounting and Finance (BAF), is divided between two career options. She can either opt for an MBA, or stick to her original plan of becoming a Chartered Accountant. But one thing the family is certain of — the daughter of Bhagan Shinde, a ward boy at Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital who was shot dead by terrorists on 26/11, has come a long way since the tragedy.

“A CA has to check books of accounts and sniff out if there is something cooked up. This investigation part of being a CA is what makes me tilt towards it,” Ashwini says, with a smile. The family is content that if neither option works out, Ashwini will land a banking job, seen as a fail-safe back-up plan for a secure future. Neighbours swear by Ashwini’s diligence, and insist that the she can pass any course with her hard work. “Yeh kar legi, (she will do it)” they say, amid discussions of how tough it is to pass the CA exams.

Ashwini’s brother Ashish, 21, who both agree was closer to his father, left his education midway after the attacks, and took up photography. “Academics did not interest me too much. After a point, I realized it was not going to be of much help. I was interested in photography and, along with a group of friends, I got into photography professionally,” he says. Currently, Ashish and his friends take on modelling shoots, wedding photography and any other assignments they get.

Ashish says that his father, who doted on him, wanted him to become a doctor, but adds that his father would have been happy at his success in any field. “I am looking for a course in photography that will also help me get some credentials to land better assignments,” he says.

Their mother Sunanda Shinde is concerned about Ashish’s future. “I do hope he does well for himself. I know he is trying hard to make a name for himself in photography,” she says.

For both children, whatever they achieve is dedicated to the memory of their father. “The determination to do well, to work hard, comes from my father’s memory. Unhi ke liye to yeh sab kar rahi hoon (It is for him that I am doing all of this). I know he will be very proud if I do well in my career and that is my biggest inspiration,” says Ashwini.