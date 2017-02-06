Top News Stories 

It was Panneerselvam who proposed the name of V K Sasikala as the leader of AIADMK legislature party leader.
According to a report in Business Korea, LG's upcoming flagship G6, will come with Google Assistant in-built as well.
New Delhi Municipal Council meets today to decide between Dara Shikoh and Maharaja Surajmal.
"For matters that are compiled in multiple volumes, there should be running paging for the entire record."
While she didn’t spell it out, officials admitted that this was a larger part of Mamata’s insistence of federal independence.
Many party old timers decide to jump in poll fray as independent candidates.
"Stamp vendors will generate non-judicial stamp paper up to Rs 10,000 per person through e-Stamping module only," Minister Abhimanyu said
PASA was invoked against eight accused on February 2 by the order of Ahmedabad city police commissioner A K Singh.
The avalanches, which came after heavy snowfall, have also killed an estimated 550 animals and destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of farmland
the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 28,280.58, in early session today.