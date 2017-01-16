Top News Stories 

Latest News

Congress manages to get Sidhu in, but can he be the gamechanger?

Updated 28 mins ago
Akhilesh, Mulayam's nameplates create confusion: who is the president of Samajwadi Party?

Updated 1 hour ago
GST roll-out deferred to July 1; Centre, states reach consensus on control over tax payers

Updated 1 hour ago
Five kinds of drivers on Indian roads
Updated 3 days ago
Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress; but these old videos may embarrass him

Updated 3 mins ago
At least 4 dead, 12 hurt in gun fight at Mexico music festival: organizers

Updated 1 hour ago
Goa polls: EC issues notice to Arvind Kejriwal for 'promoting' bribery in election campaign

Updated 14 mins ago
India 60th in inclusive development index; ranks below China, Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
Rising petrol, diesel prices push WPI inflation to 3.39 per cent

Updated 5 hours ago

Such a Long Journey: Migration is at the heart of Sarathy Korwar’s music

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez were there too
Entertainment

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim apologises and deletes post, writes a justification and deletes it too

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim has posted an apology on her social media accounts. Without saying what she is sorry for, the 16-year-old asked fans not to consider her a role model.
Ok Jaanu box office collection day 4: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor film shows a dip
After Dangal girl Zaira Wasim's shocking apology, support pours in
Shah Rukh Khan gave so much love to my father, I fell in love with him: Karan Johar
Bigg Boss 10: Mona to get married on the show
Tubelight: Salman, SRK begin shooting together and here's proof
Khaidi No 150 box office collection day 5: Chiranjeevi film enters Rs 100-crore club
This is why Mona's boyfriend Vikrant wants marriage on Bigg Boss 10
Bairavaa box office collection day 5: Vijay-starrer becomes highest opener for him
OK Jaanu
  • 1.5
Haraamkhor
  • 2
Gautamiputra Satakarni
  • 3
Bairavaa
  • 2

'Having too many people in life can be distracting'

Virat Kohli feels that one shouldn't limit his ambition on a cricket field and go for it all
Kohli talks about correcting his technique
Want to be double Olympic medallist like Sushil: Sakshi
Kerber overcomes Lesia Tsurenko to advance
Murray finds it tough in opening round tussle
Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky
Williamson praises Kiwi bowlers
Word for Jadhav's innings - outstanding: Kohli
Pochettino urges Spurs to draw on thrill of 2015-16

Amazon 'Great Indian Sale' starts from Friday: Get ready for deals on smartphones, accessories
Amazon will be hosting the ‘Great Indian Sale’ that will be running from January 20 to January 22,

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19, will be Flipkart exclusive
Apple iPhone 8 to bear IP68 rating for water and dust resistance: Report
Airtel launches 'Dual Carrier' technology with 4G-like speeds
At least 4 dead, 12 hurt in gun fight at Mexico music festival: organizers
At least four people were killed and 12 were injured early on Monday when a gunman opened fire outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Mexico's Playa del Carmen resort, during the BPM electronic music festival

Cut sanctions on Russia for nuclear arms deal: Donald Trump
Qatar pledges $12 million for Gaza's electricity crisis
Donald Trump team struggles for cohesion on tougher China policy
Sensex makes tepid recovery, bank shares lead gains
The 30-share Sensex, after shuttling between 27,335.08 and 27,172.68, ended higher by 50.11 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 27,288.17.

Rising petrol, diesel prices push WPI inflation to 3.39 per cent
Sensex shed 55 points on weak global cues
Britain has 'reservations' about Paris Middle East peace talks
From plate to plough: Growth amidst gloom
Ashok Gulati

The final year of ‘Plus Two’ should be a preparation for college, not an exam
Dev Lahiri

The government’s tough talk on corruption is not matched by action
Gaurav Gogoi

The government must adopt the new technology that restores poll privacy
Mukulika Banerjee

In fact: Delhi, Puducherry, different LGs, varying powers
Simply put: Vaccination net grows, two new, another widens
Dear Donald Trump, you are an illegitimate President-elect; you will be a less than legitimate President
Flair & Square: Tipping Point
Six hair myths people grew up believing in
South Korea Ice Fishing Fest 2017: Here you need to break ice to get your fish!
'Skywalker' Mark Hamill records Donald Trump's Twitter rant against Meryl Streep as the Joker, and people love it
Twitterati comes out in defence of Dangal girl Zaira Wasim; says no need for apology at all
