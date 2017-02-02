Top News Stories 

Budget 2017

In a major step, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the reduction of the existing rate of taxation for individuals with income ranging between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to 5% instead of 10%. This means that everyone under the tax bracket of Rs 50 lakh stand to gain Rs 12,500 tax benefit in the coming year. There will be a surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Additionally, the 15% surcharge on Rs 1 crore or more remains unchanged. This is to make up for Rs 15,000 crore loss due to the cut in the personal income tax rate. Union Budget 2017: 10 themes Arun Jaitley spoke of in his budget

Budget 2017: Here's everything you need to know about your income tax burden from April 1

Union Budget 2017: GDP will be bigger, cleaner after demonetisation, says Arun Jaitley

FIR will be registered against Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan minister

Bill to replace note ban ordinance in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Union Budget 2017: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik slams Budget, says it fails to cure demonetisation blues

Union Budget 2017: TDP and Amaravati area farmers ecstatic over capital gains tax exemptions

At least 7 labourers dead as under-construction building collapses in Kanpur

Budget 2017: Mobile phone costs will go up in India, here's why

Union Budget 2017: Highlights of Arun Jaitley's budget

Service charge on e-tickets booked through IRCTC to be withdrawn

Rahul Gandhi on Budget 2017: No mention of job creation, big reforms for farmers

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad term budget 'disappointing'

In UP, growing disquiet within RSS and BJP over who’s got the tickets

Shivpal Yadav to float new party after results

Region that decides Punjab ponders change

Have never asked BJP for any post: Yogi Adityanath

AAP’s promise about deputy CM intrigues Dalit voters in Nabha

Stakes higher than ever, Sukhbir Singh Badal runs one-man show for party

Yuzvender Chahal breaks record, England surrender series
Raees box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses Rs 200 crore gross

Raees box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees continues to perform well.
Kangana Ranaut mocks Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra's move to Hollywood: It is stupid
Priyanka Chopra supports UNICEF's initiative, posts heartwarming message. Watch video
Bigg Boss 10 contestants bond at Salman Khan's glamorous after party.
Kajol, daughter Nysa's posts prove they are a normal mother-daughter duo
Baahubali 2: Film earns Rs 500 crore before release.
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar abuses in video, apologises
Kaabil BO collection day 8: Hrithik's film keeps pace
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble, SC to hear plea
Chahal's six-wicket haul guides India to series win

India beat England by 75 runs in the third and final T20 International match to clinch the series 2-1.
Lot of credit goes to Dhoni, Yuvraj and Nehra: Kohli
India rattle England, win series: How twitterati reacted
WATCH: Hugs all-around as India win against England
I have never worried about people's opinion: Paes
Costa not the nicest guy, says Klopp
Davis Cup: Saketh Myneni out, India race against time
'Inspirational, par-Excellence, Thank You,' MS felicitated
Russia stripped of London relay silver for doping

Budget 2017: Mobile phone costs will go up in India, here's why
The price of mobile phones will likely go up in India, after the announcement of Budget 2017-2018

Apple Q1 results: iPhone sales at 78 million, 'Services' rise, and other points
Union Budget 2017: Top reactions of smartphone makers in India
Apple Q1 results: Tim Cook lauds demonetisation as great move
Shiv Sena in BMC thanks Jaitley for “certificate” of transparency
According to the Economic Survey published by Finance Ministry ahead of Budget, on the scale of eight, Mumbai and Hyderabad civic bodies have got the perfect score in transparency, accountability and participation.

Maratha quota: Final hearing on petitions opposing govt stand from February 27
Tiger that has struck fear in Chandrapur district likely to be shot
Maharashtra health dept to start neonatal screening to detect diseases early
UN chief says Trump travel ban should be 'removed sooner rather than later'
"This is not the way to best protect the U.S. or any other country in relation to the serious concerns that exist about possible terrorist infiltration," Guterres said to reporters.

Israeli forces begin evacuation of West Bank outpost
Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
Clinton will reflect on 2016 race in new book
H1B visa restrictions: Tech stocks plummet, NASSCOM says it’s a challenge for Indian firms
The Lofgren Bill is the first introduced in the US since Donald Trump took charge as President on January 20.

Economic Survey 2016-17: To create jobs, focus on labour-intensive sectors
Sensex pares early gains, investors turn cautious amid budget
Rupee extends gains, up 24 paise against dollar
Economic reforms are more about shared narratives on problems and solutions
Arvind Subramanian

It has become clear that demonetisation is a political move without an economic rationale
Ashutosh Varshney

Despite racism and constant criticism, Serena Williams is US’s greatest sporting icon
Sandip G

Govt’s suggestion of a search committee to help appoint judges will aid an overburdened judiciary
Rajiv Kumar

Panama Papers: Court is in session, Pakistan holding its breath
Listening to the President speak: Law, Pakistan, Corruption — 1952 to 2016
Budget 2017: Lower tax rates, definitive GST plan and other expectations post demonetisation
Katrina Kaif is a stunner in this golden Alexis Mabille satin dress
Lakme Fashion Week 2017: Avantika Malik and Mallika Dua walk the ramp for designer Shahni Himanshu
Arundhati Roy's much-awaited new book's cover is out! And it looks beautiful
This Saudi prince bought first-class tickets for his falcons, and the photo's going viral
Yikes! US woman gets pet snake stuck in large ear piercing!
