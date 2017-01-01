Top News Stories 

Latest News

India's Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from pro tennis

2017: 17-year-olds with 17 questions
New Year Special

NRIs can exchange defunct notes till June 30, residents abroad till Mar 31: RBI

Indian Army will not shy away from flexing muscles if need be: Gen Bipin Rawat

The Future of the Future: EYE 2017 special issue

Opposition parties criticise Narendra Modi’s address

Manipur: ‘I just want a picnic with my friends. Will the curfew end?’
Sunday Special

Demonetisation: ‘I want to acquire skills. Can I do that, and not be a labourer like my father?’
Sunday Special

Muzaffarnagar: ‘Why not get us a job? We will leave’
Sunday Special

Happy New Year: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and others ring in 2017 with friends and family
Dangal box office collection Day 9: Aamir Khan film benefits from no big release on New Year weekend

Three factors that are leading to the rise of Aamir Khan's Dangal - strong merits, holidays and no major film release this weekend.
Amid divorce Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora party together on New Year's Eve
Kabali deleted scenes: Rajinikanth gives New Year treat to fans
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year 2017 together, see pics
Bollywood 2016: Supporting actors who drove blockbusters this year
EXCLUSIVE Priyanka Jagga attacks Salman
Priyanka to sign Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next with SRK?
Shahid Kapoor shares daughter Misha's first photo
Dangal BO collection Day 8
Somdev Devvarman announces retirement

Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from pro tennis after the 31-year old decided to give Chennai Open a miss.
PBL aims to dip into the year’s grandest rivalry
Australia double up on spin as Misbah-ul-haq ponders
Marin Cilic returns to charm Chennai Open
Man City have time on their side: Pep Guardiola
Klopp boosts Liverpool title push by edging Pep's City
Listen to me, not your agent, Mourinho tells Martial
Murray ends landmark year with win over Raonic
James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with win over Hornets

Technology in 2017: AI to live videos, here's what to expect
2017 will be pivotal in more ways than one for technology, and there will be new challengers that confront traditions, and smarter devices.

Reliance Jio's Welcome offer ends: Here are details of Happy New Year offer
Smartphones in 2017: Apple iPhone 8 to Galaxy S8, what to expect
BHIM app for UPI-based payments: Everything you need to know
BHIM app for UPI-based payments: Everything you need to know

North Korea in final stages of test launching intercontinental ballistic missile: Kim Jong-Un
Pyongyang had "soared as a nuclear power", he said, adding it was now a "military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy."

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage
Brexit, Trump's election make democracy, peace look 'vulnerable and reversible': Hollande
Congo President Joseph Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal
Congo President Joseph Kabila to leave after 2017 vote under new deal

GST, demonetisation to have far reaching impact, says RBI Governor Urjit Patel
The governor in his Financial Stability Report published by the RBI said that the withdrawal of specified bank notes will impart far reaching changes going forward.

Maruti sales decline 1% at 1,17,908 units in December
Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement: India, Singapore ink revised pact to check round-tripping
Normalcy has been restored to a large extent: Arun Jaitley on demonetisation
Normalcy has been restored to a large extent: Arun Jaitley on demonetisation

Will 2017 be a happy new year?
P Chidambaram

Modi is lucky to have such an uninspiring bunch of opponents
Tavleen Singh

Unfortunately Rahul lacks the aptitude or hunger for politics
Meghnad Desai

There is a discernible change in Mayawati's behaviour towards media
Coomi Kapoor

Share of Muslims and Hindus in J&K population same in 1961, 2011 Censuses
Why hope in UP based on only Dalits, Muslims could be maya
Why hope in UP based on only Dalits, Muslims could be maya

People must force Narendra Modi to provide a jumla free sarkar in 2017
Happy New Year 2017: Wishes, greetings, importance and significance
Diet diary: The morning after — tackling the holiday hangover
Happy New Year 2017: Best New Year SMS, and Facebook Messages to send Happy New Year greetings!
Happy New Year 2017: Best New Year SMS, and Facebook Messages to send Happy New Year greetings!

PM Modi speech did not have even one mitron, Twitterati ask is this de"mitron"isation?
7:30pm not midnight, Twitterati's countdown on New Year's Eve
7:30pm not midnight, Twitterati's countdown on New Year's Eve

