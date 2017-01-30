Top News Stories 

Google, Apple and other tech giants expressed dismay over an executive order on immigration from President Donald Trump.
Tiwari was arrested on Friday for trying to cheat Jharkhand revenue minister Amar Kumar Bauri, who had complained that a man posing as RSS chief Ram Madhav had called him to contribute funds for elections.
Corporators blame civic admnistration.
Significantly, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), backed by the ruling party, lost all the five office-bearers’ post.
A team from the Hinjewadi police station reached the spot after receiving a call about the body.
Sangita Vardhan, founder and chairperson of Vatsal Chaya Trust, received the UT Administration’s award in the field of social services on this Republic Day.
The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at a community place where the mass wedding ceremony for 39 couples was organised by the Samaj in Mansa.
Total employment across all eight sectors, however, registers a rise of 0.38 per cent.