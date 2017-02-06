Top News Stories 

Latest News

A lot new, a little old in the making of SP 2.0

Gangs of Najafgarh

First ever sale kicks off on AirAsia India social channels
Punjab: 70%+ turnout in most of Malwa, low voting in Doaba seats where BJP fielded candidates

Donald Trump and Indian IT fears over H-1B

Uttarakhand’s other players, often key to BJP and Congress

PM Modi lost his smile after SP, Cong joined hands, says Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Nagaland: Protesters to enforce bandh on govt offices from today

BJP storm forced desperate SP to tie up with Cong: PM Modi

‘I just turned 58, it’s high time I reveal my girlfriends’: Atul Dodiya

Modi govt trying to end quotas: Mayawati

BJP rebels won't affect its prospects in Uttarakhand polls: BJP State Party Chief Ajay Bhatt

Punjab: Jobless youths miss campaign that fetched them a daily income

As Goa votes today, teddies for first-time female voters in model booths

Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar stands in line to cast vote

Punjab polls: Congress to get 70-plus seats, will sit back if it doesn’t, says Amarinder

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Jr Bachchan’s childhood secrets and moments with Aishwarya-Aaradhya in pics
Raees box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan film mints 250 crore worldwide

Raees box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees has hit the bull's eye not only in India but also worldwide.
Priyanka Chopra reveals secret behind her 'global accent' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mahira Khan finally gets to promote Raees in India and reveals she is SRK's fan too
Koffee With Karan 5: Farah Khan & Sania Mirza set Karan Johar's couch on fire with their wit
Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan
Pakistan release of Raees put on hold?
Kaabil BO day 12: Hrithik Roshan film crosses Rs 100 crore mark
Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh turn the house into Hookah Bar
Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar is the most commercially viable superstar, says Annu Kapoor
Virat Kohli felicitated by childhood academy in Delhi

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was present on the occassion and former cricketer Atul Wassan.
Not underestimating Bangladesh, says Saha
India will be a difficult challenge: Shakib al Hasan
I was hoping for three singles wins, got four: Amritraj
Manoj Tiwary to lead East Zone squad in Mushtaq Ali
Yuki, Ramkumar power India to 4-1 win over NZ
HIL 2017: Mumbai beat Kalinga 5-2 to top table
Bolt aims for global growth of Nitro team concept
Anirban Lahiri ends tied 19th as Sergio Garcia wins

Google Assistant to debut on Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P
According to a report in Business Korea, LG's upcoming flagship G6, will come with Google Assistant in-built as well.

Samsung Galaxy S8 pricing, availability leaked: Here's all we know so far
WhatsApp Android 7.1 Nougat emojis are now available to all beta users
BSNL lowers mobile Internet rate to Rs 36 per GB
BSNL lowers mobile Internet rate to Rs 36 per GB

E-stamping to be made mandatory in Haryana from March 1
"Stamp vendors will generate non-judicial stamp paper up to Rs 10,000 per person through e-Stamping module only," Minister Abhimanyu said

Punjab: Disabled, lepers, elderly given roses, free transport
Class 10 student kidnapped
Twenty-year-old student commits suicide

Avalanches in Afghanistan kill at least 54
The avalanches, which came after heavy snowfall, have also killed an estimated 550 animals and destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of farmland

Donald Trump administration challenges court order lifting visa ban
Fire at east China foot massage parlor kills 18
UNHCR, UK appeal to support Lebanon in Syrian refugee crisis
UNHCR, UK appeal to support Lebanon in Syrian refugee crisis

Rupee good run continues, gains 4 paise against dollar
the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 28,280.58, in early session today.

Budget 2017: SHGs hail more funds for women, children schemes
Budget 2017: Investors cheer as Long-Term Capital Gains Tax untouched
Sensex slips 51 points after a power-packed Union Budget
Sensex slips 51 points after a power-packed Union Budget

Budget 2017-18 won't be remembered for any bold measure but because it didn't do great damage
P Chidambaram

Massive welfare schemes serve only to provide a minuscule measure of relief
Tavleen Singh

The proposal of instituting Universal Basic Income would touch many lives, if implemented
Meghnad Desai

Advent of Arvind Subramanian as CEA has lent literary flourish to Economic Survey
Coomi Kapoor

In Fact: Hafiz Saeed’s recent arrest is no turning point for Pakistan
Why squabbling BJP, Shiv Sena are still together in Maharashtra, Centre
Why squabbling BJP, Shiv Sena are still together in Maharashtra, Centre

AI rules: From three to twenty three
Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, Disha Patani rule the ramp on Day 5 at LFW S/R 2017
Karishma Kapoor, Padma Lakshmi, Aditi Rao Hydari sizzle on Day 4 at LFW S/R 2017, highlights
Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 29 - Feb 4)
Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora Khan: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jan 29 - Feb 4)

Sasikala is next Tamil Nadu CM; #RIPTN rules on Twitter
Grey's Anatomy stars recreate Beyoncé pregnancy photo, and it has Internet in splits
Grey's Anatomy stars recreate Beyoncé pregnancy photo, and it has Internet in splits

