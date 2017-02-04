Latest News

Top News Stories 

As Punjab votes today, dalits, youths hold the key to Assembly

As Punjab votes today, dalits, youths hold the key to Assembly

Updated 3 hours ago
Arun Jaitley, Saugata Roy trade jibes over note ban Bill

Arun Jaitley, Saugata Roy trade jibes over note ban Bill

Updated 5 hours ago
First ever sale kicks off on AirAsia India social channels
Sponsored

First ever sale kicks off on AirAsia India social channels

Updated 12 hours ago
Universal screening for diabetes, hypertension and cancer

Universal screening for diabetes, hypertension and cancer

Updated 1 hour ago
Chennai oil spill: Centre slaps notice on port, wants action to contain impact

Chennai oil spill: Centre slaps notice on port, wants action to contain impact

Updated 3 hours ago
As Goa votes today, teddies for first-time female voters in model booths

As Goa votes today, teddies for first-time female voters in model booths

Updated 4 hours ago
‘Substantial progress’ in Manipur talks, blockade may be lifted soon

‘Substantial progress’ in Manipur talks, blockade may be lifted soon

Updated 2 hours ago
Row over E Ahamed death stalls Lok Sabha

Row over E Ahamed death stalls Lok Sabha

Updated 5 hours ago
No more statues if voted to power, says Mayawati

No more statues if voted to power, says Mayawati

Updated 3 hours ago

Highlights 

Elections 2017

http://indianexpress.com/elections/punjab-assembly-elections-2017/note-ban-doesnt-pay-as-a-poll-issue-in-punjab-demonetisation-badal-village-sad-aap-4504975/

Note ban doesn’t pay as a poll issue in Punjab

http://indianexpress.com/article/india/in-mirchpur-a-race-leads-to-clashes-many-caste-narratives-dalit-4505066/

In Mirchpur, a race leads to clashes, many caste narratives

http://indianexpress.com/elections/uttar-pradesh-assembly-elections-2017/in-muzaffarnagar-akhilesh-yadav-says-little-on-riots-slams-bjp-4504679/

In Muzaffarnagar, Akhilesh Yadav says little on riots, slams BJP

http://indianexpress.com/elections/punjab-assembly-elections-2017/punjab-polls-to-beat-aap-in-malwa-captain-plays-panthic-card-to-win-over-radicals/

Punjab polls: To beat AAP in Malwa, Captain plays panthic card to win over ‘radicals’

http://indianexpress.com/elections/goa-assembly-elections-2017/new-alliances-rebels-and-aap-throw-goa-contest-wide-open-4504961/

New alliances, rebels and AAP throw Goa contest wide open

http://indianexpress.com/elections/punjab-assembly-elections-2017/punjab-polls-with-donations-and-nri-funds-aap-campaign-runs-on-charity/

Punjab polls: With donations and NRI funds, AAP campaign runs on charity

Photo Gallery

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla make for jolly company
Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla make for jolly company
Videos
 

Entertainment

Raees box office collection day 10: Will Shah Rukh Khan film cross Rs 150-crore mark?

Raees box office collection day 10: Will Shah Rukh Khan film cross Rs 150-crore mark?

Raees box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film has collected Rs 122.36 crore in the domestic market in comparison to Kaabil's collection of Rs 90.55 crore.
Ajith's six-pack abs in Vivegam impress SRK
Ajith's six-pack abs in Vivegam impress SRK
Kung Fu Yoga movie review
Kung Fu Yoga movie review
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer on his marriage: 'We are separated, I have a daughter'
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer on his marriage: 'We are separated, I have a daughter'
Kaabil box office collection day 10
Beyonce's nude pregnancy photoshoot
Preity Zinta: I wanted to quit Bollywood but husband pushed me back
Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer walked out on his wife, say relatives
Jolly LLB 2 mocks legal profession?
The Great Wall
  • 1.5
Resident Evil The Final Chapter
  • 1
Kung Fu Yoga
  • 1.5
Raees
  • 2.5

Sports

Maxwell looks to learn from Indian batsmen

Maxwell looks to learn from Indian batsmen

Glenn Maxwell feel his team doesn't have to look further than its opponents to tackle spin during the tour of India.
IPL 2017 Player Auction on February 20
IPL 2017 Player Auction on February 20
We need to build Pakistan team for 2019 WC: Inzy
We need to build Pakistan team for 2019 WC: Inzy
CEC proposes 2-tier Test league, 13 team WC qualifier
CEC proposes 2-tier Test league, 13 team WC qualifier
Ramkumar, Yuki power India to 2-0 lead on Day 1
Could not have expected a better start: Amritraj
Mourinho wants players to lift burden off Zlatan
Aguero still vital to Manchester City: Guardiola
India blind cricket team beat SA in World T20

technology

Apple iPhones to be made in India: What it means for Cupertino, and you
Beyond the News
Apple iPhones to be made in India: What it means for Cupertino, and you

While there is a tendency to look at Apple as a niche luxury brand, the fact is that the India operations reported sales of $1 billion in 2015

Apple tops Samsung in Q4 as smartphone leader: IDC data
Apple tops Samsung in Q4 as smartphone leader: IDC data
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India for 'Future Decoded' event in February
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India for 'Future Decoded' event in February
ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price, specifications
ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched exclusively on Flipkart: Price, specifications

City News​

Delhi CP building collapse: Rooftop restaurants might lose licences post-collapse
Delhi CP building collapse: Rooftop restaurants might lose licences post-collapse

The NDMC is also proposing to ask commercial establishments on the first floor to do away with high-power generator sets and water tanks which have been “mounting strain on the ageing rooftops”.

Delhi’s Geeta Colony: Eight held for creating ruckus
Delhi’s Geeta Colony: Eight held for creating ruckus
‘Badarpur plant must function in summer to meet high demand’
‘Badarpur plant must function in summer to meet high demand’
Two kids injured as school van overturns, driver held: Delhi Police
Two kids injured as school van overturns, driver held: Delhi Police
Film made under Rs 180 wins Media Connect Short Film Competition
Film made under Rs 180 wins Media Connect Short Film Competition

The film revolves around a box that one friend gave to another for safekeeping. When he returned to get the box back, the contents of the box turn their lives upside down.

Pricol’s new Greenfield plant in Pune
Pricol’s new Greenfield plant in Pune
Pawar takes over as DEO, Pune Circle
Pawar takes over as DEO, Pune Circle
World Cancer Day: City doctors to conduct awareness drive
World Cancer Day: City doctors to conduct awareness drive

WORLD                    

US judge temporarily blocks Donald Trump's travel ban nationwide
US judge temporarily blocks Donald Trump's travel ban nationwide

"The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury," US District Judge James Robart said.

Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: Poll
Majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President: Poll
Paris: Soldier shoots armed man trying to enter Louvre Museum
Paris: Soldier shoots armed man trying to enter Louvre Museum
Pakistan denies identity papers to family of doctor who helped trace Osama Bin Laden
Pakistan denies identity papers to family of doctor who helped trace Osama Bin Laden

Business

Rupee good run continues, gains 4 paise against dollar
Rupee good run continues, gains 4 paise against dollar

the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 28,280.58, in early session today.

Budget 2017: SHGs hail more funds for women, children schemes
Budget 2017: SHGs hail more funds for women, children schemes
Budget 2017: Investors cheer as Long-Term Capital Gains Tax untouched
Budget 2017: Investors cheer as Long-Term Capital Gains Tax untouched
Sensex slips 51 points after a power-packed Union Budget
Sensex slips 51 points after a power-packed Union Budget

Opinion & Editorials 

Can Kashmir become the link between South and Central Asia?
Can Kashmir become the link between South and Central Asia?
Khaled Ahmed

This budget is probably the most brilliant eco & pol document since the budget of 1991
This budget is probably the most brilliant eco & pol document since the budget of 1991
Surjit S Bhalla

RSS presence at JLF irked those who cannot accept the demolition of monolithic debate
RSS presence at JLF irked those who cannot accept the demolition of monolithic debate
Dr Rakesh Sinha

The budget has failed to further the reform agenda the government promised
The budget has failed to further the reform agenda the government promised
Ajay Chhibber

Explained

In Fact: Hafiz Saeed’s recent arrest is no turning point for Pakistan
In Fact: Hafiz Saeed’s recent arrest is no turning point for Pakistan
Why squabbling BJP, Shiv Sena are still together in Maharashtra, Centre
Why squabbling BJP, Shiv Sena are still together in Maharashtra, Centre

Blog of the day

Donald Trump and immigrants: The world’s a mess, but hope swells!
Donald Trump and immigrants: The world’s a mess, but hope swells!

lifestyle

Bipasha, Vaani, Nimrat: LFW S/R 2017 Day 3 high on star glam
Bipasha, Vaani, Nimrat: LFW S/R 2017 Day 3 high on star glam
Sapna Bhavnani at LFW S/R 2017: Talking about gang rape biggest thing I've done
Sapna Bhavnani at LFW S/R 2017: Talking about gang rape biggest thing I've done
Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Day 2: Of kranti, conversations and sustainable fashion
Lakme Fashion Week 2017 Day 2: Of kranti, conversations and sustainable fashion

Trending

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a master plan for Donald Trump and it will blow your mind
WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger has a master plan for Donald Trump and it will blow your mind
Doctors remove live cockroach from a woman's skull in Chennai
Doctors remove live cockroach from a woman's skull in Chennai

Business as usual by E.P Unny

Business as usual by E.P Unny 2017

Horoscope: By Peter Vidal

Today ( 04 Feb )This Week ( 29 Jan - 11 Feb )
pisces

PISCES Your major weakness at the present time is your tendency to go behind people's backs, but be aware that misunderstandings may result. Try to be clearer about your intentions. Any challenging aspects over the next few weeks… read more

  • ARIES
  • CAPRICORN
  • AQUARIUS
  • PISCES
  • TAURUS
  • GEMINI
  • CANCER
  • LEO
  • VIRGO
  • LIBRA
  • SCORPIO
  • SAGITTARIUS

Budget 2017 News

Marathi News