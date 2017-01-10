Top News Stories 

Latest News

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award for 4th time

Updated 1 min ago
'We often sleep empty stomach': BSF jawan's video exposes the mess caused by corruption

Updated 2 hours ago
Sourav Ganguly receives death threat through anonymous letter

Updated 4 hours ago
Stories in numbers: Small farmers most prone to suicide, show govt data

Updated 15 mins ago
Arnab Goswami's 'Republic' launch on social media leaves many bemused

Updated 4 hours ago
Co-operative banks used notes ban as opportunity to launder crores: I-T department

Updated 3 hours ago
Three weeks, no new Malayalam film release in Kerala. Why?

Updated 8 mins ago
MSK Prasad denies reports of asking MS Dhoni to give up ODI, T20 captaincy

Updated 6 hours ago
Flipkart announces Kalyan Krishnamurthy as new CEO

Updated 3 hours ago

SUNDAY EYE

A Hand to Hold: How do you mark your favourite person's end in your mind?

At Om Puri’s prayer meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood pay their respect
Dangal box office collection day 18: Aamir Khan film is done breaking records, now it is making its own

Dangal box office collection day 18: Aamir Khan film has already collected Rs 345.30 crore in its third week and is still going strong.
Deepika is spreading sunshine at Golden Globes 2017 party with Priyanka. See video, pics
Dear SRK, use Meryl Streep's speech to address Pakistan actors issue in Bollywood
Salman Khan shared a rare cricket match video, 'god of cricket' himself added more info to it
Ganguly receives death threat

The letter warned Sourav Ganguly against attending a University programme in Medinipur.
BlackBerry DTEK60 review: A pricey phone, that brings no cheer
BlackBerry DTEK60 boasts of high-end specifications with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 2K display, 4GB RAM, USB Type-C and fast charging support.

Nepal: Constitution amendment bill would not be endorsed in Parliament, says opposition leader KP Sharma Oli
Oli exuded confidence that the country would find a solution to the problem in coming few days in line with the parliamentary procedures.

Excise, service taxpayers to migrate to GST portal by Jan 31
GSTN also has a Help desk number: 0124-4688999 and GSTN email address is: help@gst.gov.in. A step-by-step Taxpayers User guide for Migration is available at www.aces.gov.in and at www.cbec.gov.in, the statement said.

The Incredibly Durable Khans represent the Bollywood film-and-fan
Shubhra Gupta

