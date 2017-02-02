Top News Stories 

In a major step, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the reduction of the existing rate of taxation for individuals with income ranging between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to 5% instead of 10%. This means that everyone under the tax bracket of Rs 50 lakh stand to gain Rs 12,500 tax benefit in the coming year. There will be a surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Additionally, the 15% surcharge on Rs 1 crore or more remains unchanged. This is to make up for Rs 15,000 crore loss due to the cut in the personal income tax rate. Union Budget 2017: 10 themes Arun Jaitley spoke of in his budget