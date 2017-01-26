Top News Stories 

Latest News

India vs England Live Score

Updated 3 mins ago
Assam: Serial blasts by ULFA(I) on Republic Day

Updated 4 hours ago
FM Arun Jaitley may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough

Updated 17 mins ago
Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin dies

Updated 1 hour ago
Young Aussie surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave

Updated 2 hours ago
Kashmir: Mobile telephone, internet services not suspended on Republic Day

Updated 1 hour ago
Vijay Mallya breathes fire against SEBI ban order

Updated 2 hours ago
Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University

Updated 6 hours ago
Indira Gandhi persuaded Zia-ul-Haq to join regional strategy during Afghan crisis: CIA

Updated 6 mins ago

Elections 2017

UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari, kin to join BSP

Vinay Katiyar’s remarks on looks anger Priyanka

Honour of votes greater than honour of daughters, says Sharad Yadav

Punjab elections: Majithia finds voters angry with local SAD

People have a wish, we’ll consider later: Manohar Parrikar

Congress moves EC against Maurya over Ayodhya temple remark

NSG commandos, Tejas fighter jet debut at 68th Republic Day parade
Entertainment

Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan film is a mish-mash of things we’ve seen before

Raees movie review: Shah Rukh Khan breaks through in some moments but is stymied by florid, seen-too-many-times flourishes in Raees. It is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who really shines through.
Kaabil box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 10.43 cr
Raees box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 20.42 cr
Baahubali 2 new poster
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi marries boyfriend in hush-hush ceremony. See pics
Aishwarya's smoking hot photo shoot
Salman Khan's 'must-watch' video captures the spirit of Republic Day. Watch video
Sunny Leone attends Raees show at Mannat, Nawazuddin thanks SRK
Bigg Boss was not fair to me: Rohan
Sports

India vs England Live Score

India vs England Live Score 1st T20I: Live Cricket Score of IND vs ENG 1st T20I from Kanpur.
At ‘home venue’, Raina hopes to reboot career
Australian Open Live: Women's singles semi-finals
Full-length a no-fly-zone for unerring Pandya
Dravid declines honorary doctorate from University
Australia vs Pakistan Live: 5th ODI from Adelaide
Before U-17 World Cup, a concern for India
We are much more confident going into T20s: Morgan
Bolt loses Olympic relay gold in Carter's doping case

As Apple explores #MakeInIndia, a look at smartphone brands manufacturing here
Apple is in talks with the government to explore make in India iPhones. A look at other companies that are already on this path.

Hugo Barra is joining Facebook to head VR team, confirms Zuckerberg
Opera Feeds to enter India's content game in bid to boost existing reach
Snapchat's redesigned app with universal search is now out for iOS
Sixteen year boy loses eye in pellet gun injury in Shahdara
Ishan, the boy who sustained injuries, was standing on the balcony of a second-floor house when the shot, fired by a Class XII student from his school, hit him.

Light rain, mercury set to dip in Delhi today
Underpass construction hits Gurgaon traffic
Car-free Connaught Place to take a little longer
Dilip Ghosh lying about educational credentials: Ashok Sarkar
Sarkar has alleged that the information furnished by Ghosh in his affidavit for the Assembly election regarding his educational qualifications is false.

Howrah: 26-year-old woman reporter assaulted
Cops made me delete FB post, said it was sensitive: Krishanu Mitra
Bhangar violence: Two Red Star members held, say cops
‘We believe in Ayodhya mein Ram,’ says Vijay Rupani
Addressing the farmers, who gathered in huge numbers from eight talukas of Anand district, Rupani said, “We are working towards the vision of Pandit Deendayalji — work for every hand and water for every farm.”

Gujarat govt remits prison term of 439 convicts
Man who ‘planned’ attack on councillor nabbed in Thailand
Vadodara: Hundreds attend funeral of man crushed by crowd
Brussels attackers also planned kidnappings: Reports
The three men, who had been hiding in Brussels, planned several terrorist acts including kidnapping "one or two" personalities to demand the "liberation of brothers and sisters" jailed in Belgium.

Donald Trump to order plan for Syria 'safe zones'
Mexican opposition leader urges UN lawsuit against Trump over border wall
Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed
December quarter earnings: Maruti net rises 47.5 per cent on higher premium car sales
Net sales rise 12.4% to `16,624 crore; total income from operations up 13%

KFA loan default case: Unease, fear rule banking sector after IDBI arrests
SC shuts final legal remedy for Sahara
Sebi bars Vijay Mallya, six others from securities market
http://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/new-structure-and-substance-to-define-this-budget-2017-union-demonetisation-4465372/

New structure and substance to define this Budget

http://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/bring-down-borrowings-rbi-governor-to-centre-states-4470058/

Bring down borrowings: RBI Governor to Centre, states

http://indianexpress.com/article/business/budget/budget-date-decided-much-in-advance-of-poll-schedule-arun-jaitley-4465320/

Budget date decided much in advance of poll schedule: Arun Jaitley

http://indianexpress.com/article/india/budget-session-likely-to-be-stormy-trinamool-congress-may-protest-over-arrest-of-2-mps-4471244/

Budget session likely to be stormy; Trinamool Congress may protest over arrest of 2 MPs

The inexorable march of Hindutva to the centre of our national life deeply disturbs Muslims
Abdul Khaliq

India celebrates both democracy and elections. But is the latter dominating the former today?
Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Mission Indradhanush marks the Centre’s commitment to building a healthy India
J.P. Nadda

DD news has a diverse range, but is weak in coverage of politics
Shailaja Bajpai

The Story of the Budget
Beyond the news: Why UAE Crown Prince is a very special Republic Day guest
A vote for change: Armed forces exercising their franchise have a long way to go
Republic Day celebrations: 5 interesting facts you may not know
Republic Day 2017: From amazing starters to mouth-watering desserts, celebrate the special day with these tricolour recipes
Happy Republic Day 2017: Special menus celebrating the tricolour at these restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru
These pictures from the Republic Day parade have already been turned into hilarious memes
WATCH: Mid-match mannequin challenge in Korean Basketball League's all-star game!
